The mobile network operator has not disclosed when the signing of the agreement could take place.

PETALING JAYA: Maxis Bhd has reiterated its commitment to sign an access agreement with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) to provide 5G services to their customers.

However, its CEO Goh Seow Eng did not disclose as to when the company will officially sign the agreement with DNB.

“It is actually not a matter of Maxis not signing the agreement, we will sign the access agreement but the network coverage is still an issue and this is something that I want to highlight very much.

“It is something that we still need to work together and this is where all network (providers) come in,” he said during a panel discussion titled “Rethinking the 5G Model – Building Tomorrow’s Infrastructure, Today” at the Invest Malaysia Series 2 conference today.

Earlier during the keynote speech, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that Maxis has agreed to sign the access agreement for 5G deployment.

“I can now inform you that Insya-Allah (Maxis) is signing (the access agreement) soon,” he said.

To date, Maxis is the only major mobile network operator which has yet to execute the access agreement for 5G service with DNB.

Malaysia’s 5G network has reached 62.1% coverage of populated areas (CoPA) as of May 31, 2023, involving 5,058 sites.