KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total trade surged by 27.8% to RM2.8 trillion last year versus RM2.2 trillion the year before, said the statistics department.

Exports grew 25% to RM1.6 trillion in 2022 as compared to RM1.2 trillion in 2021, while imports rose by 31.3% to RM1.3 trillion from RM987.3 billion in 2021.

The department released these statistics today in conjunction with the circulation of its Malaysia External Trade Statistics by State 2023 report.

Seven states registered double-digit growth for exports and imports, namely Labuan (75.3%), Sarawak (52.7%), Kedah (36.1%), Johor (35.2%), Perlis (34.2%), Penang (30.3%) and Sabah (27%).

However, Perak saw a drop in exports by RM2.2 billion or 5.6% to RM37.1 billion.

Penang remained the top exporter with a share of 29.9%, followed by Johor (21%) and Selangor (17.8%).

“The export expansion was underpinned by strong exports of electronic integrated circuits in Penang and Selangor, while refined petroleum products were the main contributors of exports in Johor,” the department said.

Meanwhile, higher imports were registered by all states, particularly Labuan (71.2%), Perlis (50.9%), Johor (49.7%), Pahang (47.7%), Negeri Sembilan (41.2%) and Sarawak (46%).

“Selangor continued to dominate Malaysia’s imports with a share of 25.7%, followed by Penang (22.6%) and Johor (22.4%).

“Higher imports recorded in Selangor were contributed by other electrical and electronic products, with electronic integrated circuits as the main contributors for Penang and refined petroleum for Johor,” it added.