PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and Fusionex, a data technology company, have jointly launched a new trade platform called Matrade Digital Trade Platform (MDTP) today.

Fueled by artificial intelligence, MDTP is designed to optimise Malaysia’s export capabilities and provide valuable support to local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in their global expansion endeavours.

“Malaysia’s total trade for the previous year reached an impressive value of RM2.85 trillion, with a substantial trade surplus of RM255.48 billion.

“This positions Malaysia as a highly attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), with an impressive potential (investment) of RM170 billion from China alone,” said investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz during the platform’s launch today.

“Malaysia’s role in the global halal market is also noteworthy, with exports valued at RM59.46 billion in 2022, showing a remarkable 63.8% growth from the preceding year due to its (the country’s) favourable business conditions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fusionex CEO Ivan Teh said 50,000 local entrepreneurs from the SME sector will obtain opportunities to work with other industries through MDTP, thus facilitating Malaysia’s transformation into a digital economic powerhouse.

Local entrepreneurs, he said, may not have the financial resources to conduct cross-border business activities that require considerable investments without the help of such a platform.

“With the support from Matrade, along with Fusionex as a technology provider, we will understand the (companies’) challenges and cater to (their) demands. It is a ‘business matching process’,” he explained.

Teh also said the platform is expected to create one million jobs over the next 10 years.