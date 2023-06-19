Foreign investors remain net sellers on Bursa Malaysia for ninth consecutive week, says MIDF Research.

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors remained net sellers for the ninth consecutive week on Bursa Malaysia with net foreign outflows narrowing to RM189.4 million compared to RM443.8 million in the previous week, said MIDF Research.

In its Fund Flow Report for the week ended June 16, 2023, the research firm said foreign investors were net sellers for the whole week except for Monday, during which they picked up counters such as Maybank (RM17.7 million), RHB Bank (RM8.6 million) and YTL Corporation (RM8.5 million).

The top three sectors that posted net foreign inflows were transportation and logistics (RM103.9 million), construction (RM28.4 million), and consumer products and services (RM14.3 million).

In the meantime, the top three sectors that recorded net foreign outflows were financial services (RM141.4 million), plantation (RM60.1 million), as well as industrial products and services (RM50.4 million).

On the contrary, MIDF Research highlighted that foreign investors continued to be net buyers of Asian equities for the seventh week in a row, with a net buying of US$3.04 billion (RM13.61 billion).

“The only countries that recorded outflows were Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia,” it said.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research noted that local institutional investors remained net buyers for the third consecutive week at RM81.2 million.

Year-to-date, local institutions have been net buyers of domestic equities for 18 out of 24 weeks, with a total net inflow of RM3.2 billion.

Similarly, local retailers remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive week after buying RM108.3 million shares, with year-to-date total net buying amounting to RM418.2 million.

In terms of participation, the research house noted that there was an increase in average daily trading volume (ADTV) across the board among retail investors (13.7%), local institutions (15.1%) and foreigners (46.5%).