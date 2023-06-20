The new factory in Klang, Selangor will enable production of high-quality egg packaging from recycled polyethylene terephthalate flakes.

KUALA LUMPUR: Leading supplier of sustainable egg packaging solutions, Ovotherm International Handels, via its unit Ovotherm Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd, has opened its first manufacturing site in Malaysia with an investment of about RM38 million.

The expansion would be a significant step forward in the advancement of sustainable packaging, highlighting the company’s dedication to addressing the growing demand for reusable egg packaging solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, the group said in a joint statement with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) today.

The newly established factory in Klang, Selangor spans approximately 106,000 sq ft and houses advanced machinery for producing high-quality egg packaging from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) flakes, the two parties said.

“Ovotherm’s commitment to sustainability is further reinforced in the Klang factory through the use of 100% recycled materials during the manufacturing process.

“The factory is expected to create employment opportunities for more than two dozen Malaysian employees, who will contribute to the company’s operations,” the statement said.

Mida CEO Arham Rahman said the agency would work closely with industry stakeholders to foster a shift in perspectives, creating opportunities that pave the way for Malaysia’s transition to a circular economy while supporting efforts to drive the country’s sustainable growth.

“I firmly believe that Ovotherm’s initiative will not only contribute to the development of Malaysia’s circular economy but also strengthen the resilience of our supply chains and landscape,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ovotherm CEO Franz Hofer said Malaysia’s strategic potential was one of the main reasons for the opening of the manufacturing site in Klang.

“Choosing Malaysia as our new production location was a strategic move, driven by its unique location at the heart of Southeast Asia, unwavering stability, and a hardworking, motivated workforce,” he said.

According to the statement, Ovotherm’s egg packaging solutions would provide an eco-friendly alternative to traditional packaging material.

It said by utilising rPET flakes, the company would significantly reduce waste and promote the circular economy.

The establishment of the Klang factory would bolster Ovotherm’s presence in the Malaysian market, enabling more efficient and timely delivery of its products to customers in the region, it added.