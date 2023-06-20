The project located in Bukit Selambau, Kedah was 25% complete as of April, according to the group.

PETALING JAYA: Uzma Bhd’s indirect wholly-owned unit, Uzma Kuala Muda Sdn Bhd, has secured RM225 million in Islamic financing facilities for its large-scale solar photovoltaic (LSSPV) plant project.

The financing facilities have been extended by Affin Islamic Bank Bhd and Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd, Uzma said in a joint statement today.

“This project is under the government’s Large Scale Solar 4 programme ([email protected]) and the funds will primarily be utilised to finance the development and construction of a 50MWac (megawatt alternating current) LSSPV plant.

“Situated in Bukit Selambau, Kedah, this facility will harness solar energy to generate clean electricity, contributing significantly to Malaysia’s renewable energy goals,” it said.

The group said, as of end-April 2023, Uzma’s Kuala Muda LSS4 project was 25% complete.

Spanning 73.65 hectares of land, Uzma said this project would showcase its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and spearheading the adoption of green technology in Malaysia’s energy sector.

At market close today, Uzma’s share price was 1.5 sen or 2.36% down at 62 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM216.55 million.