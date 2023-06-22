The group has locked in 69% of its full-year sales target in just seven months.

PETALING JAYA: Eco World Development Group Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023 (Q2 FY2023) rose 37.3% to RM62.69 million from RM45.67 million a year ago.

However, revenue eased to RM420.82 million in Q2 FY2023 from RM506.89 million previously, due to lower contributions from several properties which were substantially completed in FY2022, said EcoWorld.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said several main projects contributed to its financial performance, including Eco Majestic in the Klang Valley, Eco Business Park 1 in Iskandar Malaysia, Johor and Eco Terraces in Penang.

In a separate statement, president and CEO Chang Khim Wah said the strong sales performance achieved by EcoWorld across all market segments – from residential to commercial and industrial – enabled the company to lock in 68.5% of its full-year sales target in just seven months.

“Our industrial portfolio continues to outperform with RM838 million achieved year-to-date which represents 111.3% of FY2022 full-year sales from this segment,” he said.

Moving forward, Chang said EcoWorld will be launching several series of “duduk” apartments to meet the needs of first-time homeowners and those seeking to own homes at more attainable price points.

“Our recent March 2023 launch of Hana D’ Eco Ardence, the latest in our ‘duduk’ series, was very well received with 245 units taken up in less than two months.

“We look forward to bringing this very popular product to customers at our other matured townships in the Klang Valley, Iskandar Malaysia and Penang,” he added.

At market close today, EcoWorld’s share price was up one sen or 1.23% at 82 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM2.4 billion.