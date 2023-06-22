Reserves are sufficient to finance 4.8 months of goods and services imports, says the central bank.

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$113 billion (RM505.9 billion) as at June 15, 2023, the central bank said today.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 4.8 months of goods and services imports and is one time the total short-term external debt,” it said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$100.2 billion; RM448.6 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion; RM6.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.8 billion; RM26 billion), gold (US$2.5 billion; RM11.2 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3 billion; RM13.4 billion).

Meanwhile, total assets stood at RM607.74 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM498.18 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.59 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.73 billion), loans and advances (RM23.54 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM67.56 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM166.40 billion), currency in circulation (RM159.12 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM192.42 billion), federal government deposits (RM8.76 billion), other deposits (RM38.47 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.57 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.73 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.18 billion).