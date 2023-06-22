Federal Reserve chair’s hints of possible rate hikes in the future have affected the local note, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hints of possible interest rate hikes in the future have caused the ringgit to close lower against the US dollar today, marking its fourth consecutive day of decline.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said emerging currencies, including the ringgit, have been negatively affected by the rapid pace of interest rate hikes in developed countries owing to a decade of monetary stimulus programmes.

“At the moment, the ringgit is at an oversold position against the US dollar from a technical standpoint.

“Perhaps, further downside risks could be somewhat limited. The current resistance and support level for the US dollar-ringgit is located at RM4.7495 and RM4.6257,” he told Bernama.

At 6pm, the local note ended at 4.6525/4.6580 against the greenback compared with 4.6430/4.6470 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the ringgit depreciated against a basket of major currencies.

At the close, the local note reversed yesterday’s gains versus the British pound to 5.9496/5.9567 from 5.8975/5.9026, fell against the Japanese yen to 3.2776/3.2817 from 3.2716/3.2746 and eased vis-a-vis the euro to 5.1182/5.1243 from 5.0678/5.0722 on Wednesday.

The local note also weakened against other Asean currencies except for the Thai baht.

The ringgit strengthened further versus the Thai baht to 13.2720/13.2934 from 13.3194/13.3381 yesterday, went down against the Singapore dollar to 3.4697/3.4740 from 3.4546/3.4578 previously, fell vis-a-vis the Indonesian rupiah to 311.3/311.9 from 310.4/310.9, and depreciated against the Philippine peso to 8.36/8.38 from 8.34/8.35 yesterday.