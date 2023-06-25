The maximum penalty for failing to combat misinformation would be A$2.75 million.

SYDNEY: Australia is set to release draft laws Sunday to hold social media companies accountable for failing to remove disinformation and misinformation from their platforms, according to The Age.

Under the proposed legislation, the government would be able to impose a new code on companies that repeatedly fail to combat misinformation and disinformation or an industry-wide “standard” to force digital platforms to remove harmful content, the newspaper reported.

The maximum penalty for systemic breaches of the code would be A$2.75 million (US$1.8 million) or 2% of global turnover, whichever figure is higher, according to the report.

“The Albanese government is committed to keeping Australians safe online, and that includes ensuring the ACMA has the powers it needs to hold digital platforms to account for mis- and disinformation on their services,” said communications minister Michelle Rowland, according to The Age.