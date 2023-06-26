Permodalan Nasional Bhd says the new money was brought in after the increase in investment limit in April and May.

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in investment limit for Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB), Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB 2) and Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM) has brought in new money totalling RM3.5 billion in the last three months.

Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said the figure is forecast to increase by between RM3 billion and RM5 billion by the end of the year.

“Since the increase in fund limit, there has been RM3.5 billion of new money in the last three months, of which 30% were from Bumiputera unit holders,” he told a media briefing here today.

This fund increase came from about 96,000 unit holders, Zulqarnain said.

The limit for ASB and ASB 2 was increased to RM300,000 from RM200,000 from April 1 and the fund size of ASM was increased by RM5 billion from May 1.

ASB, ASB 2 and ASM are offered by Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd, PNB’s wholly owned unit trust management company.