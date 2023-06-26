The project is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of this year.

PETALING JAYA: IJM Corp Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary has secured a contract worth RM653.6 million to develop the first phase of the Shah Alam International Logistics Hub (SAILH), the group announced in a statement today.

The project, which was assigned by Global Vision Logistics (GVL) to IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, aims to establish Malaysia’s first green-certified logistics hub, which will be one of the largest in Asean.

The hub, situated on a 28.73ha site in Shah Alam, will boast state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure, advanced technology and systems, as well as various sustainable elements.

According to the statement, construction is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of this year, and is expected to be completed within 26 months.

Upon completion of the first phase, expectedly in 2025, the development will encompass a total net lettable area of 2.8 million sq ft.

Among features to be included in the first phase of SAILH are a four-storey warehouse complex, a four-storey multi-level parking facility, and a one-storey office building, along with ancillary structures for testing and commissioning works.

With this recent contract, IJM Construction’s exceptional order book of RM5.1 billion – comprising a mix of prominent private and public sector projects in construction and civil engineering – is going to be strengthened further, the group said.

“Our partnership with GVL allows us to create a world-class logistics hub that not only aligns with our net-zero commitments but also sets new industry benchmarks,” said IJM group CEO and managing director Lee Chun Fai.

SAILH will incorporate eco-friendly features throughout its construction and operational phases.

These include the use of low-carbon building materials during construction, installation of solar panels, efficient water fittings, and energy-efficient lighting, elevators and air-cooling systems.