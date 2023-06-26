The electronics sector continues to hinder growth, with a 10.8% worse-than-expected decline in May.

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s industrial output fell the most since November 2019, as the electronics segment continued to be the main drag on growth.

Factory output declined 10.8% from a year earlier in May, worse than the 7.3% drop predicted in a Bloomberg survey, marking the eighth straight month of contraction.

Production of electronics, which accounts for the largest weight in the city-state’s export-driven manufacturing sector, plunged 23% on the year, with semiconductors seeing the cluster’s worst drop.

The chemicals industry saw output drop 9.5%, while biomedical grew 4.4%.

In May, the ministry of trade and industry stated that the island’s trade-reliant economy should avoid a recession this year despite a darkening global outlook, with officials expecting non-oil domestic exports to decline between 8%-10% this year.