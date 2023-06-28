The company has signed a deal to purchase two new aircraft to meet the demands of discerning passengers.

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Air Bhd, the aviation unit of tycoon Vincent Tan’s Berjaya Group, has upped the ante in air travel.

The company signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with aircraft producer ATR today for the purchase of two ATR 72-600 aircraft designed for VIP operations.

These new planes will cater to the needs of only the company’s discerning customers, it said in a statement issued today.

The company said the new deal is part of a plan to expand its fleet with state-of-the-art aircraft.

Tan said the two aircraft would be fitted with the new PW127XT engines, which emit 45% less carbon dioxide than other similar-size jets.

He said this was in line with its commitment to ensure greater travel experience for its passengers.

Tan said the purchase of the new aircraft was part of an initiative to ensure sustainability and environmental protection. “The new fuel-efficient aircraft is testament to this,” he said.

Under the HoA signed today, the company will be introducing the ATR Highline “All Business Class”, which is a premium option for customers who desire comfort when they fly.

Berjaya Land group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said the All Business Class option offered plush recliners, side storage and other amenities “to cater to the evolving needs of our esteemed clientele”.

CEO of group aviation at Berjaya Land Chester Voo said the ATR turboprop aircraft were eco-friendly and fuel efficient.

“This is in tandem with Berjaya Air’s commitment to sustainability and greener travel experiences,” he added.