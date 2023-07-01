His appointment is expected to come as soon as next week.

LONDON: Tesco, Britain’s largest supermarket operator, is set to appoint Gerry Murphy as its next chairman, Sky News reported today.

Murphy’s appointment is expected to come as soon as next week, the report added, citing sources.

Gerry Murphy is presently the chairperson of Burberry and Tate & Lyle, and will replace John Allan at the supermarket group.

Tesco declined to comment.

Burberry and Tate & Lyle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesco announced Allan’s resignation in May, saying claims of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him risked becoming a distraction to the business.

It said that pending the appointment of a new chairman, senior independent director Byron Grote would serve as interim chair.

Allan also stepped down from his chairman position at Barratt Developments, Britain’s largest housebuilder.

Media reports suggested that Allan was facing claims of inappropriate behaviour from four women.

“I remain determined to prove my innocence,” Allan said at the time.