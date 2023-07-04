The contest aims to promote creativity, high-quality innovation in the automotive sector.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Design Council (MRM) and Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) have soft launched the Asian Compact Sedan Challenge (ACSDC) 2023 today with the theme, “captivating and intriguing”.

The design competition is an initiative to promote a culture of creativity and high-quality innovation among designers in the automotive industry, which is a major contributor to the country’s gross domestic product.

Apart from that, it may also result in designs that are suitable and meet the requirements of Perodua, which is one of Malaysia’s national car manufacturers.

ACSDC is divided into two categories, namely professional and student, according to a joint statement by Perodua and MRM today.

The competition involves participation not only from Malaysia but also from neighbouring countries – such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and Korea – to promote cultural and ideas sharing within the region, said the statement.

Investment, trade and industry ministry deputy secretary-general Hanafi Sakri, who was present at the event, said hosting the ACSDC has enabled Perodua to promote itself as one of Malaysia’s leading car manufacturers on the international stage.

“This move is aligned with the National Automotive Policy 2020 that aims (for Malaysia) to be a regional leader in manufacturing, technological engineering and manufacturing sustainability in the automotive sector,” Hanafi said.

The winners and participants will receive attractive prizes totalling RM100,000. The entry form for the competition as well as its details will be available at www.mrm.gov.my.