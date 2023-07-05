Its sales growth during the period outpaced the automotive industry’s total sales growth by more than three times.

PETALING JAYA: National carmaker Proton has achieved a remarkably successful first half of 2023 (H1 2023) as it recorded its highest cumulative sales figures since 2012.

Throughout this period, its sales growth outpaced the automotive industry’s total sales growth by more than three times.

With 14,351 units sold in June for both its domestic and export markets, its total sales in H1 2023 amounted to 77,321 units.

This was equivalent to an increase of 28.6% year-on-year (y-o-y), more than triple the automotive market’s H1 2023 growth of 9.4%.

In a statement today, Proton said this was the highest growth figure among the top five brands in Malaysia’s automotive market.

Out of the estimated total industry volume (TIV) of 61,900 units in June, Proton estimated its market share to be roughly 23.2%.

Year-to-date, its market share figure has increased to 21.3%, an improvement of 3.2% y-o-y.

Five of its car models lead the sales in their individual market segments, it said, highlighting that the Proton Saga retook the lead for A-segment sedans in June, surpassing the 6,000-unit threshold for the third time this year with sales of 6,111 units.

Meanwhile, 1,082 units of the Proton X90 were delivered in June, launching the model straight to the top of the D-segment SUV category.

The Proton Persona also ended the month at the top of its market segment with 2,254 units sold.

“It retook the lead for B-segment sedans while also retaining its position as the overall segment leader,” said the carmaker.

The company noted that the Proton Persona is its best performer in terms of individual sales growth, an impressive 79.4%, despite the introduction of newer and more expensive rivals from other brands.

At the same time, the Proton X50 retained not only its overall lead for B-segment SUVs but also its position as the most popular SUV in Malaysia with 2,449 units sold in June.

Cumulatively, 17,562 units of the model have been delivered this year, an increase of 9.9% y-o-y.

Proton’s fifth overall segment leader is the Proton Exora, which remains unchallenged in the C-segment MPV market with 368 units sold in June.