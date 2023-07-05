CALIFORNIA: Twitter said its temporary cap on the number of tweets that accounts can see each day has had minimal impact on advertising on the social-media platform.

Owner Elon Musk had said over the weekend that Twitter was imposing so-called rate limits “to address extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation”.

“We temporarily limited usage so we could detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform,” the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. “Any advance notice on these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behaviour to evade detection.”

Twitter said it would provide an update when the work is complete. The imposition of the limits — along with earlier restrictions — had drawn criticism from users.