BUENOS AIRES: Argentina has negative net foreign currency reserves of US$4.5 billion to US$7 billion, analysts polled by Reuters said, underscoring the acute shortage of hard currency that hinders the South American nation’s ability to pay its debts.

The grains-producing country is racing to revamp a US$44 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after a historic drought hammered harvests of soy and corn, its main source of export income. It has pushed suppliers to delay payments and last month used Chinese yuan to pay the IMF.

Argentina’s plunging reserves could imperil its ability to stay current on its obligations, with major debt owed to the IMF and international creditors. Negative net reserves are rare and a sign of serious economic stress. Crisis-hit Turkey posted negative reserves in May-June before they recovered.

The central bank publishes gross reserves figures, which have fallen to the lowest since 2016 at US$27.5 billion, but it does not release net foreign reserves, meaning readily available funds, usually dollars, to meet debt repayments or import costs.

Reuters spoke to seven analysts who on average estimated net reserves of around negative US$5 billion, dropping another US$1 billion after a bond coupon payment due today.

“The issue of reserves is a major problem for the Argentine economy, hard to solve in the short-term,” a financial manager from a foreign private bank in Argentina said in an interview.

“Until genuine dollars are recovered from foreign trade, the exchange rate is loosened and we can return to external (debt) markets, the outlook will be uncertain for finances in general.”

A central bank spokesman said the net reserves numbers were unofficial. “That data was never reported. It is part of the central bank’s reserves information,” the spokesman said.

FundCorp economist Roberto Geretto pegged Argentina’s net reserves at negative US$5.2 billion. Consultancy Econviews estimated the shortfall at negative US$4.5 billion. Research body CESO pegged it as low as negative US$7 billion.

The shortage of dollars, sparked by the drought which knocked over US$20 billion off expected grains income, led the government to extend a currency swap line with China in June and push back its July payments to the IMF until month-end.

The government is trying to seal an agreement to speed up disbursements from the Washington-based lender and ease economic targets linked to its programme, including goals to build up net reserves to an agreed level, far above the current one.

The ruling Peronist coalition is hoping to muddle through until elections in October, when voters will choose a new president under the shadow of 100%-plus annual inflation, steady depreciation of the peso and rising poverty levels.