MADRID: Spanish football giants FC Barcelona plan to list their digital unit Barca Media on the Nasdaq Stock Market through the creation of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), newspaper Expansion reported today citing unidentified market sources.

The plan, which involves Swiss private equity fund Mountain Partners, is still in an ‘initial phase’ and the IPO would happen at the end of this year if it ever proceeds, Expansion reported.

Barcelona would keep an 80% stake in Barca Media, while the SPAC would own the remaining 20%.

The transaction would value the unit at around €1 billion, Expansion said.

Barca Media operates the football club’s online video business and includes the property rights of the Barcelona brand on digital supports and e-sports.

A spokesman at Barcelona was not immediately able to respond to a request for comment.

Mountain Partners did not reply to a message seeking comment.