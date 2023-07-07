The reserves level is sufficient to finance imports for five months, says central bank.

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$111.4 billion as at June 30, down 1.4% from the US$113 billion recorded on June 15.

In a statement today, the central bank mentioned that the reserves level has been adjusted to reflect the changes in quarterly foreign exchange revaluation.

BNM remarked that the reserves are capable of financing imports of goods and services for a duration of five months.

Additionally, the reserves amount is equal to the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$99.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.7 billion).

Meanwhile, total assets stood at RM622.48 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including special drawing rights (SDRs) (RM522.05 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.59 billion), loans and advances (RM23.6 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM60.09 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM181.92 billion), currency in circulation (RM160.11 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM182.29 billion), federal government deposits (RM6.39 billion), other deposits (RM38.25 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM19.41 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.96 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.05 billion).