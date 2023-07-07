The local stock market and currency extend their losses to begin the day in negative territory.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia and the ringgit extended their losses from yesterday to open lower at the start of the trading day this morning.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) began the day 1,382.20 points, down 3.75 points from yesterday’s close of 1,385.95 points.

However, it regained some interest in the first 10 minutes of trading to settle at 1,383.03 points.

At the forex market, the ringgit came under greater pressure as strong US labour market data indicates that the Federal Reserve’s restrictive stance on monetary policy will be maintained.

It opened at 4.6680/4.6725 to the US dollar compared with 4.6580/4.6630 at yesterday’s close.