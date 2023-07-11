Benchmark index expected to trend within the 1,375-1,385 range today, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended its gains to open higher today, taking its cue from Wall Street’s better performance overnight.

Investors are believed to be monitoring the upcoming release of the US consumer price index and the US producer price index data, as well as the start of the earnings season.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 210 points overnight, while the Nasdaq was 25 points higher.

Back home, he anticipates the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to trend within the 1,375-1,385 range with the telecommunications sector experiencing some bargain-hunting activities following its persistent decline last week.

At 9.10am, the FBM KLCI rose 2.32 points to 1,385.38 from 1,383.06 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 3.03 points higher at 1,386.09.

The broader market was also positive as advancers surpassed decliners 182 to 113, while 255 counters were unchanged, 1,700 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 201.47 million units worth RM84.97 million.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional added 1 sen to RM9.04, IHH Healthcare eased 1 sen to RM5.81, while Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB were all flat at RM8.67, RM3.86 and RM5.19, respectively.

Of the actives, Revenue Group, Jade Marvel and Widad inched up 1 sen each to 26.5 sen, 23 sen and 42.5 sen, respectively, and EP Manufacturing advanced 16 sen to 87 sen, while Tanco inched down 0.5 sen to 51.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 20.19 points to 10,218.84, the FBMT 100 Index was 19.80 points better at 9,912.50, the FBM ACE Index rose 13.6 points to 5,172.04, the FBM 70 Index improved 40.56 points to 13,504.19, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 28.59 points to 10,505.79.

Sector-wise, the financial services index garnered 26.81 points to 15,429.16, the plantation index climbed 27.28 points to 6,854.98, and the industrial products and services index inched up 0.05 of-a-point to 158.93, while the energy index fell 1.22 points to 805.22.