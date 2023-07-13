The beverage, which is marketed to children, has a high caffeine content.

SILVER SPRING: The US food and drug administration (FDA) said yesterday it is reviewing concerns raised by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer against a popular influencer-created energy drink.

Schumer said earlier this month that PRIME, a beverage brand started last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, should be investigated due to the high caffeine content in the energy drink, adding that it was also being marketed to children.

Prime Energy contains 200mg of caffeine per 12 ounces, equal to six cans of Coca-Cola or nearly two Red Bulls.

Canadian health officials told Reuters yesterday the energy drink should not be sold in Canada as the product exceeds the acceptable caffeine limits.

According to Canadian regulations, energy drinks must not contain more than 180mg of caffeine in a single-serving container and require cautionary statements to protect sensitive subpopulations, including children.

The Canada health agency is aware that some stores in Canada may be selling Prime Energy without approval and it is actively working to address this issue, a spokesman said.

The company said in an emailed statement it complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18.

The company also sells a non-caffeinated hydration drink. Schumer previously said the packaging and marketing of the two drinks were so similar that parents were unknowingly buying the highly caffeinated energy drinks for their children.

The US health regulator said it will respond to Schumer directly regarding his concerns.