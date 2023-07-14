Joanne Lee entrusted with driving transformation strategy and growing the mid-sized property developer.

PETALING JAYA: Property developer Kerjaya Prospek Property Bhd has appointed Joanne Lee as its new CEO, effective yesterday.

The 53-year-old Lee was the former deputy CEO of property developer Tropicana Corp Bhd, and head of procurement at IGB Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said Lee’s extensive professional background spans over three decades, encompassing property development, construction, manufacturing, food and beverage, hospitality, retail, gaming and leisure.

“Together with the management team, Joanne Lee will helm the growth and evolution of the group, providing robust transformation strategy to drive more value and returns,” it said.

Lee holds a diploma in supply chain, purchasing, and materials management from the Malaysian Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management and a degree in business administration from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

At Tropicana Corp, she was credited with playing an integral role in the company’s growth and expansion since 2010. Lee also served as general manager of Nam Fatt Marketing Sdn Bhd, and chief operations officer for the food and beverage division at TT Resources Bhd.

Kerjaya Prospek’s shares ended one sen or 1.5% lower at 68 sen, valuing the group at RM272.1 million.