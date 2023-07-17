NEW DELHI: Indonesia and India are planning to settle bilateral transactions in local currencies and link up their fast payments systems to spur cross-border fund transfers, according to a senior Indian government official.

India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Indonesian counterpart Sri Mulyani Indrawati discussed the proposals ahead of meetings among the Group of Twenty countries in India, said the official who asked not to be identified as the plans are not public. The talks are advanced and an announcement could come once officials complete formalities, the official added.

The proposed agreements with Indonesia come as India inked similar pacts with the UAE over the weekend, which will see more trades done in rupees and dirhams and allows for domestic credit cards in processing retail transactions.

Indrawati later confirmed the bilateral meeting, saying both sides discussed efforts to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

“We will continue to strengthen this bilateral relationship, especially for the two institutions, in policy dialogues that will discuss issues of trade, investment, including human resources,” Indrawati said in a statement.

India’s Finance Ministry spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The South Asian country has so far linked its fast payments system with Singapore, and is in talks with several others, including Japan and France, for such fast cross border transactions.

The moves are part of India’s push to internationalise the rupee and reduce its reliance on the US dollar. Success remains elusive with trade volumes below US$120 million since the Reserve Bank of India allowed more than a dozen banks to settle trade in rupees with 18 nations last year.

However, countries like Indonesia are still tying up with India given its fast-growing economy and hunger for food commodities. Indrawati told Bloomberg in an interview that Indonesia wants to work with India to shield itself against the impact of China’s lacklustre performance.