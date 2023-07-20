The initiative is in line with the EV producer’s move to start selling its cars in the country.

PETALING JAYA: Electric vehicle (EV) owners in Malaysia will soon find it easier to locate a charging station.

Tesla Inc has announced that it will invest “significantly” in setting up a vast network of fast-charging and regular-charging stations in strategic locations in Malaysia.

In a statement issued to the media today, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) said the objective is to make it more convenient for EV owners who need to have their vehicles charged.

This is one of several steps that Tesla will take under the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Global Leaders initiative introduced by the investment, trade and industry ministry, Mida said.

Tesla also officially launched its Model Y in Malaysia today, a week after it began taking orders from interested buyers.

However, the first cars will only be made available to purchasers in early 2024.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also announced that the company will set up a head office and service centre in Malaysia during a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 14.

In its statement today, Mida said the state-of-the-art head office and service centre will be located in Cyberjaya.

It will serve as the central hub for all corporate coperations, marketing, training, customer support activities and vehicle services, Mida said.

The service centre will be equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and staffed with highly-trained technicians to ensure reliable after-sales service to customers, it added.

Over and above that, experience centres will be set up in key urban centres across the country to give car enthusiasts the chance to experience the latest EV models firsthand.

“These centres will serve as interactive spaces for potential buyers to gain insights into the benefits of electric mobility,” Mida said.

Investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said Tesla’s investment is in line with Malaysia’s vision for a greener future as well as its push for net-zero emissions under the new Industrial Master Plan 2030.

Mida said it had approved 58 projects valued at a total of RM26.2 billion in the EV and related ecosystems from 2018 to March this year.