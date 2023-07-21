An announcement on the transaction is expected to be made today.

PETALING JAYA: BIG Pharmacy Healthcare Sdn Bhd has reportedly agreed to take over Caring Pharmacy Group Bhd from 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd in a deal worth RM900 million, reported The Edge citing sources.

According to them, convenience store operator 7-Eleven has finalised the deal and an announcement relating to the transaction is expected to be made today.

Another source, claimed the report, said that BIG Pharmacy emerged as the victorious bidder despite being the third-highest bidder to acquire Caring.

The other two bidders were US-based private equity fund Carlyle Group and Luxembourg-based investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners.

In October last year, The Edge reported that Carlyle Group was at the advanced stage of negotiation to acquire Caring for RM 1.3 billion, but 7-Eleven was seeking an amount between RM1.5 billion and RM1.8 billion.

7-Eleven’s share price was up 7 sen or 3.29% at RM2.20 as of lunch break today. Its market capitalisation stood at RM2.58 billion.

The counter had hit RM2.29 in the morning trade, marking it as Bursa Malaysia’s top gainers today.

7-Eleven owns a 75%-stake in Caring, with the remainder held by Motivasi Optima Sdn Bhd.

Its largest shareholder is Berjaya Corp Bhd founder Vincent Tan, who controls 28.34% of the company.

BIG Pharmacy was founded by Lee Meng Chuan and his wife Lim Sin Yin, both qualified pharmacists. The company, which currently operates 282 outlets, is actively expanding its businesses ahead of its planned initial public offering.

It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Big Pharmacy Holdings Sdn Bhd (BPHSB), of which Lee and Lim collectively hold a 15% stake directly, and 40.22% indirectly via Uptown Paradise Sdn Bhd.

Local private equity firm Creador also has a 35.03% stake in BPHSB through Iris Pallida Sdn Bhd.