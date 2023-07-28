LONDON: AstraZeneca on Friday delivered better-than-expected profits and sales in the second quarter as a strong performance of its blockbuster cancer drugs helped offset the loss of Covid-19 vaccine sales.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker posted an adjusted profit of US$2.15 per share, up 25% and exceeding the US$1.98 per share expected in company-compiled consensus estimates.

Total revenue in the quarter was US$11.4 billion, up 6% and beating company-compiled analyst estimates of US$10.97 billion.

The company registered no sales of its Covid-19 vaccine, which was its best-selling product in 2021 at the height of the pandemic, compared with US$445 million in the second quarter of last year as the company has lost out to rival mRNA shots.

“Each of our non-Covid-19 therapy areas saw double-digit revenue growth, with eight medicines delivering more than US$1 billion of revenue in the first half, demonstrating the strength of our business,” Chief executive Pascal Soriot said.

AstraZeneca – the UK’s biggest company by market capitalisation worth more than £165 billion (US$211.10 billion) – stood by its 2023 outlook.