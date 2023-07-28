AirAsia flies 96.7% more passengers across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

PETALING JAYA: Capital A Bhd, the holding company of low-cost carrier AirAsia, saw a stellar second quarter in 2023 (Q2 2023), carrying 96.7% more passengers across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines than in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The aviation group’s latest operating results revealed a surge in total passengers transported by AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Thailand, AirAsia Indonesia, and AirAsia Philippines during the quarter which soared to 14.24 million from 7.24 million in Q2 2022.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the total number of passengers transported across the four countries rose 7.58% in Q2 2023 compared to 13.2 million in Q1 2023.

In a statement today, Capital A said the group witnessed a significant 84% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in overall seat capacity, reaching 16.2 million, while the load factor hiked to 88% – an increase of 6 percentage points.

Moreover, it operated 146 aircraft during the quarter, showcasing substantial growth compared to 90 aircraft in the same period a year ago.

The airline’s positive performance was further highlighted by a significant 67% rise in passenger numbers in Malaysia, where 6.45 million passengers were recorded, compared to 3.85 million passengers during the same period in 2022.

In Q2 2023, it experienced a robust resurgence in travel demand, evident from a hefty 132% y-o-y growth in available seat kilometres (ASK) to 18.99 billion and a substantial 146% y-o-y increase in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) to 16.31 billion.

Digital businesses gaining traction

The group’s performance also got a boost from its digital business – Superapp – which achieved its highest quarterly average monthly active users (MAU) of 15 million during Q2 2023, up 40% y-o-y.

This further led to a notable rise of 102% y-o-y jump in the number of transactions at 7.9 million.

“The encouraging results indicate improved user engagement in the app, as the number of transactions rose more than two-fold compared to the average MAU on a yearly basis,” it said.

Its BigPay digital e-wallet also garnered 1.4 million users in Q2 2023, growing 40% y-o-y, driven by domestic transactions within the payment and remittance products.

During the second quarter, its cargo arm Teleport experienced a significant upswing in cargo transportation, achieving a 105% growth by handling 45,250 tonnes compared to the 22,133 tonnes handled in the same period of 2022.

This hike was fuelled by the resurgence of international flights and enhanced utilisation, leading to increased cargo belly capacity.

Capital A’s share price was down 0.5 sen or 0.55% to 91 sen, giving the group a market capitalisation of RM3.79 billion.