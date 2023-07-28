It is one of the cheapest electric vehicles from Chinese EV carmakers to hit Malaysian roads.

PETALING JAYA: BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has launched its second EV model in Malaysia, pricing it just below RM100,000 for its standard variant.

The BYD Dolphin will come in two specifications with a starting price of RM99,900 for its dynamic standard range and RM124,900 for its premium extended range, said Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor of BYD vehicles in Malaysia, in a statement today.

The Dolphin is slated to be one of the cheapest EVs to hit the Malaysian market and its delivery is set to begin in August.

This marks BYD’s second EV for the Malaysian market after its BYD ATTO 3 debuted last December. At its launch, the ATTO 3 was available in two options – the standard range priced at RM149,800 and the extended range, which carries an off-the-road price tag of RM167,800.

During the launch, Sime Darby Bhd group CEO Jeffri Salim Davidson said this new model offers “electrified vitality and aesthetic appeal”.

He added this makes eco-friendly mobility more accessible for the people, and supports the nation’s aspirations towards decarbonisation.

BYD Asia-Pacific auto sales division general manager Liu Xueliang said the BYD Dolphin offers a unique value proposition as a technologically advanced EV hatchback.

“This model suits the versatile and diverse needs of Malaysians,” he said.

The Dolphin has a driving range of up to 490km on a full charge and accelerates from zero to 100km/h in seven seconds for the extended variant.

For buyers, Sime Darby Motors will be offering a choice of either Yinson Greentech or Gentari charging credits worth RM1,300, granting access to some 600 charging points across the country.

The company recently appointed 14 dealer partners to further strengthen its EV foothold through the expansion of its dealership network nationwide.

Together with its unit, Sime Darby Beyond Auto, these new appointments will see the number of BYD dealerships rise to 21.