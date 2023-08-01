Its share price opens at 23 sen, up 2 sen from the 21 sen IPO price.

PETALING JAYA: Logistics service provider KGW Group Bhd has made a decent debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia today at 23 sen, up 2 sen or 9.5% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of 21 sen.

At the opening bell, a total of 13.86 million shares were traded.

KGW Group managing director Roger Wong said the group raised a total of RM16.73 million through the IPO, from which RM10 million of the proceeds is allocated to repay bank borrowings in relation to the purchase of a freehold three-storey office building with an annexed two-storey warehouse located at Glenmarie, Shah Alam.

“RM2 million is allocated for the renovation of the warehouse, RM0.73 million of the proceeds will be used for working capital purposes while the remaining RM4 million is allocated for listing expenses,” he told a virtual press conference after the listing today.

Moving forward, he said the company plans to grow its business in other geographical markets apart from the US market, where it currently has a strong footing.

“Once we move to the warehouse, we will be able to centralise our business and expand our headcount particularly in the sales and marketing department and international business development.

“We will continue to focus on the warehousing and distribution of healthcare products by targeting local businesses to streamline their operations and reduce costs,” he said.

According to its prospectus, the group generated RM228 million in revenue from its involvement in the Malaysian logistics industry, equivalent to a 0.37% share of the industry’s total market size of RM62.2 billion in 2022.

The report noted that the Malaysian logistics industry is projected to reach RM66.25 billion in 2023 and grow to RM87.57 billion in 2027.

KGW is supported by three subsidiaries, namely KGW Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd, Mattroy Logistics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and KGW Medica Sdn Bhd.

KGW Logistics focuses on shipping cargo to and from the US, which is KGW’s largest market whereas Mattroy Logistics handles shipments to and from other regions of the world.

Meanwhile, KGW Medica specialises in warehousing and distribution of healthcare-related products and devices.