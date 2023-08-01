The giants in the energy sector will work together to explore the use of hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions.

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga National Bhd (TNB) and Petronas will work together to explore and create initiatives in the field of green hydrogen.

The effort, with the objective to reduce carbon emissions to pave the way for a greener future, was formalised under a joint feasibility study agreement signed today.

Among others the two companies, the country’s biggest players in the energy sector, will leverage on hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions in sectors such as transportation, manufacturing and power generation.

Through the joint study, TNB and Petronas as well as Gentari, the clean energy company founded by the national oil corporation, are expected to gain invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities in using green hydrogen as a fuel.

In a joint statement issued after the signing of the agreement, the two companies said their partnership would be significant in addressing the challenges of decarbonising the energy industry where both are prominent players.

TNB, which has committed to achieve net zero emission by 2050, is exploring the use of hydrogen and ammonia as co-firing options in its power generation, while also venturing into hydrogen usage in mobility and manufacturing.