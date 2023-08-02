KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 2): Malaysia’s GDP growth is expected to soften to 4.2% in 2023, from 8.7% in 2022, according to MIDF Research’s projection.

This moderation, it said, is attributed to lacklustre external trade performance, with real exports of goods projected to decline by 2.8%, compared to a positive growth of 11.1% in 2022.

MIDF’s comment follows recent data that reveals the hampered growth of Malaysia’s manufacturing sector entering the third quarter of 2023.

The S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for Malaysia rose marginally to 47.8 in July from 47.7 in the previous month, marking its 11th consecutive month of contraction.

A reading of below 50 signifies a decline in the manufacturing sector’s output growth.

MIDF said the poor data reflects widespread pessimism among local and regional manufacturers due to persistent weakness in global demand.

It noted that the contraction was mainly attributable to a significant dip in new orders throughout the last 11 months, as client confidence continued to dampen in both domestic and international markets.

This decline in confidence is evident in the moderation of new export orders, which experienced the most significant slowdown since May 2020.

Meanwhile, input-cost inflation has reached a five-month high, while output-cost inflation has remained unchanged during this period.

According to MIDF, firms mentioned that the weakness in the exchange rate was among the factors contributing to the increase in the cost of raw materials.

Despite the rise in costs, producers have kept their prices unchanged in an effort to stimulate demand and maintain competitiveness.

Both pre- and post-production inventories have also declined as firms scaled back input buying, said MIDF.

“Among regional peers, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China also recorded manufacturing PMI below the 50-demarcation line,” it said.