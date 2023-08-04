The group failed to incorporate adjustments into its FY2022 financial report, says Bursa.

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia has publicly reprimanded Eksons Corporation Bhd for its failure to comply with the local bourse’s Main Market Listing Requirements.

The breach occurred when Eksons failed to incorporate adjustments stated in the company’s announcement dated July 29, 2022 into its fourth quarterly report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 (FY2022).

Due to the violation, Eksons is required to carry out a limited review of the company’s quarterly report submissions.

“The limited review must be performed by the company’s external auditors for four quarterly reports commencing no later from the quarterly report for the financial period ended Sept 30, 2023,” said Bursa in a statement today.

In addition, the regulator said Eksons must evaluate the adequacy and efficiency of its financial reporting.

Notably, Bursa clarified that none of Eksons’ directors were found to have caused or allowed the breach.

Nevertheless, the regulatory body emphasised that directors hold the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the Listing Requirements and maintaining appropriate standards of accountability for their company.

The breach came to light after Eksons reported an audited net loss of RM15.45 million for FY2022 on July 29, 2022, which was 51.4% higher than the RM10.21 million unaudited net loss it announced on May 30, 2022.

Eksons attributed the discrepancy to several factors, which included the exclusion of an extra investment of RM10.7 million in securities and a decrease in inventory impairment by RM7.1 million.

This reduction contrasted with the RM9.5 million figure reported in the company’s Q4 FY2022 report.

This is not the first time that Eksons has committed such a breach.

It had previously committed a similar error concerning the announcement of their Q4 FY2014 report, which was subsequently amended in May 2015.

At market close today, Eksons’ share price was down 2 sen or 3.92% at 49 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM80.46 million.