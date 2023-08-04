The initiative will support the country’s aspiration to be a frontrunner in digitalisation, says the group.

PETALING JAYA: Global 5G leader Ericsson has picked Malaysia as its first Southeast Asian manufacturing hub to produce state-of-the-art Ericsson 5G radios.

Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh president David Hägerbro said the manufacturing of 5G radio components in Malaysia forms part of the group’s initiatives to support the country’s aspiration to be a frontrunner in digitalisation.

“This initiative will contribute to the local economy through employment and the transfer of technical knowledge to the local workforce in areas such as manufacturing, product engineering and equipment testing,” he said in his speech at the inauguration of the Ericsson Global 5G Equipment Manufacturing facility in George Town today.

The event was also attended by caretaker Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow and deputy communications and digital minister Teo Nie Ching.

Hägerbro said the 5G radio equipment being produced in Malaysia includes Ericsson’s lightweight and energy-efficient “massive Mimo” antenna-integrated radios, which are produced in Prai, Penang, in partnership with US-based electronics manufacturer, Flex.

Ericsson currently powers 147 live networks across 63 countries, including Malaysia.