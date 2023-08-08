PETALING JAYA: EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) has joined forces with Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading super-app, and electric scooters provider Blueshark Ecosystem Sdn Bhd in a collaboration on environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Under this partnership, EPMB’s wholly owned subsidiary, EP Blueshark Sdn Bhd (EPSB), will take the lead in working with Grab and Blueshark to promote green mobility and drive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives across the region.

The flagship initiative is the R1 pilot programme where Blueshark will provide 50 units of its R1 EV motorcycles to selected Grab delivery partners for a trial period, EPMB said in a statement today.

A second key initiative – the EV programme – involves the manufacturing, assembly, and distribution of Blueshark’s IOV electric motorcycle. This smart EV scooter will be made available to Grab’s network of driver-partners and delivery-partners at a discounted price.

Blueshark will also make available batteries for the motorcycles to Grab’s partner network at a special rate.

The collaboration between the trio marks a significant move towards instilling eco-conscious practices within the gig economy while enhancing accessibility to environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

EPMB group CEO Ahmad Razlan Mohamed said the collaboration with Grab provides EPMB and Blueshark access to an extensive user network associated with one of the most prominent brands in the gig economy. He added it also reflects Grab’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

An automotive supplier, EPMB operates five plants and factories in Malaysia, supplying modular assemblies, safety and critical components to carmakers including Proton, Perodua, Honda, Mazda, Toyota and Kia.