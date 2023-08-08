The company was classified as an ‘affected listed issuer’ after it sold its China-based textile arm last year.

PETALING JAYA: Pertama Digital Bhd has applied for a one-year extension until Aug 9, 2024 to present its regularisation plan to the relevant regulatory bodies.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, the digital services provider stated that the request for the extension was filed today.

Pertama Digital, previously known as Sinotop Holdings Bhd, triggered paragraph 8.03A of the Main Market Listing Requirements on Aug 10 last year, classifying it as an “affected listed issuer”.

This action followed immediately on the completion of its disposal of its entire equity interest in its China-based textile arm, Be Top Group Ltd, for RM70 million as part of its strategy to transition into a digital services provider.

The sale was deemed as a disposal of major business by the company. According to the paragraph, a listed entity could face the possibility of inadequate trading or listing continuation if its business or operations are deemed insignificant.

The group said further announcements will be made to Bursa in due course with regards to the development of the regularisation plan.

Meanwhile, Pertama Digital is the proprietor and operator of MyPay, a mobile application that integrates various e-services offered by Malaysian government agencies into a unified digital platform.

The company also manages eJamin, a web-based app enabling users to electronically settle payments for bails in criminal courts.

Pertama Digital’s share price closed 2 sen or 0.64% lower at RM3.12 today, giving it a market capitalisation of RM1.37 billion.