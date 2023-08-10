KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed marginally lower today due to profit-taking activities, with some investors staying on the sidelines amid mixed regional markets.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the benchmark index’s negative performance was a healthy correction as it provided a good opportunity for investors to accumulate stocks at a cheaper price.

“As such, we anticipate the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to trend slightly higher within the 1,455-1,470 range towards the weekend.

“From a technical point of view, we spot the resistance level at 1,460, followed by 1,490, while support is unchanged at 1,440,” he told Bernama.

Elsewhere, Thong said key regional benchmarks trended mixed as investors geared up for the release of the US consumer price index data for July due later today.

Meanwhile in Malaysia, the statistics department has announced today that the unemployment rate in June edged down to 3.4%, with the number of unemployed persons dropping to 581,700 persons.

At 5pm, the FBM KLCI eased 3.1 points to 1,458.93 from 1,462.03 at yesterday’s close.

The barometer index opened 1.67 points lower at 1,460.36 and moved between 1,453.37 and 1,460.7 throughout the day.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 464 to 358, while 450 counters were unchanged, 1,015 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 2.92 billion units worth RM1.83 billion, from 3.17 billion units worth RM2.19 billion yesterday.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank shed 2 sen to RM4.15 while Maybank was flat at RM9.00. CIMB and Petronas Chemicals added 1 sen each to RM5.66 and RM6.86, respectively, while Tenaga advanced 9 sen to RM9.73. IHH Healthcare rose 6 sen to RM6.

Among the actives, Classita and Widad Group each slipped 0.5 sen to 9.5 sen and 43 sen, while Velesto trimmed 1 sen to 22 sen and KNM Group inched up 0.5 sen to 9 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 18.31 points lower at 10,701.39, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 18.78 points to 10,396.88 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 20.13 points to 10,923.66.

The FBM ACE Index shaved off 25.04 points to 5,290.72 and the FBM 70 Index declined 11.27 points to 13,986.99.

Sector-wise, the financial services index dropped 54.35 points to 16,302.84, the industrial products services index slipped 0.1 of-a-point to 166.99 and the plantation index erased 72.43 points to 7,097.41.

The energy index gained 1.98 points to 827.67.

The Main Market volume fell to 2.09 billion units valued at RM1.6 billion, from 2.34 billion units valued at RM1.94 billion yesterday.

Warrant turnover narrowed to 310.21 million units worth RM47.69 million versus yesterday’s 323.38 million units worth RM48.07 million.

The ACE Market volume, however, improved to 509.37 million shares valued at RM176.44 million, compared with 500.74 million shares valued at RM198.31 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 674.79 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (314.69 million); construction (79.1 million); technology (82.17 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (73.88 million); property (244.41 million); plantation (36.23 million); REITs (7.37 million), closed/fund (146,300); energy (46.16 million); healthcare (46.16 million); telecommunications and media (20.91 million); transportation and logistics (53.92 million); and utilities (54.71 million).