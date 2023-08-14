RHB Investment Bank retains ‘overweight’ call on construction sector as government can now focus on rolling out key development projects.

PETALING JAYA: The construction sector is expected to get a boost after the outcome of the hotly contested state elections saw the status quo maintained, lifting the dark political clouds that have weighed down the Malaysian economy.

This has prompted RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB IB) to retain its “overweight” call on the sector, in a note today.

The research house is upbeat on the sector, citing expectations of a more robust federal government that can prioritise programme implementation and reforms, potentially resulting in an acceleration of government job opportunities in the upcoming months.

The state polls concluded with the unity coalition of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional keeping control of Selangor, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan while Perikatan Nasional strengthened its grip on the states of Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

RHB said infrastructure initiatives gaining momentum include the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) project with an ongoing cost assessment, the Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (BLLRT) project, and the final stage of the Pan Borneo Highway development.

Meanwhile, the re-elected Penang government, now potentially backed by state funding, is poised to enhance collaboration with the federal authorities, potentially expediting the commencement of BLLRT operations by the close of the year.

Furthermore, it indicated the ongoing prequalified tender phase for the government’s RM10.9 billion flood mitigation initiatives across the country could experience advancements, potentially diverging from the initial timeline set for a June launch.

“Hence, we may see further upside in terms of the value of jobs awarded to contractors in the coming months,” RHB said.

Moreover, it noted the total value of construction contracts granted in the current year so far has reached RM59.4 billion, from the RM77.6 billion recorded in the previous year.

The research house named Gamuda Bhd, Sunway Construction Group Bhd (SunCon), and Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd as its top picks due to their consistent track records in securing new projects.

The “buy” recommendations for all three groups were maintained, accompanied by target prices of RM5.27 for Gamuda, RM1.55 for Kerjaya Prospek, and RM2.08 for SunCon.