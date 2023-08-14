The top three sectors that saw net foreign inflows were financial services, technology and plantation, says MIDF Research.

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors continued their buying streak on Bursa Malaysia for the fifth consecutive week, snapping up RM465.5 million worth of equities last week, said MIDF Research.

In its fund flow report for the week ended Aug 11, it noted that foreign investors were net buying every day, which had last happened during the week ended Feb 24, 2023.

“They net bought RM800,000 on Monday, RM84.5 million on Tuesday, RM209.7 million on Wednesday, RM66.3 million on Thursday and RM104.2 million on Friday.

“The top three sectors that saw net foreign inflows were financial services (RM274.3 million), technology (RM66.0 million) and plantation (RM65.0 million),” it said.

Meanwhile, sectors which saw net foreign outflows for the week were healthcare (RM72.2 million), REITs (RM22.0 million) and energy (RM700,000).

Year-to-date, it noted that foreigners have net sold RM2.46 billion.

On the other hand, local institutions remained as net sellers of domestic equities for the fifth straight week after net selling RM321.9 million last week.

They only net bought RM23 million on Monday, before turning into net sellers for the rest of the week.

Year-to-date, local institutions have been net buyers at RM2.68 billion.

Similarly, local retailers also net sold for the fifth consecutive week at a much higher rate of RM143.7 million compared with RM8.5 million net sold in the previous week.

Year-to-date, local retailers have net sold RM220.1 million.

In terms of participation, the average daily trading volume (ADTV) among retail investors and institutional investors declined by 2.4% and 5.8%, respectively, while that of foreign investors remained unchanged.