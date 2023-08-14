PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s success in retaining three out of the six states that participated in last Saturday’s polls promises policy continuity, according to money managers.

This outcome, they said, bodes well for the improving sentiment on the country’s risk assets.

The country’s equity benchmark fell as much as 0.3%, tracking regional weakness as Wall Street ended last week on a low note and China’s growing property downturn dampened market sentiment.

Construction-related stocks Gamuda Bhd and Sunway Construction Group Bhd rose at least 1.4% each on hopes that infrastructure projects will progress. The ringgit, meanwhile, lost 0.4% against the US dollar.

Anwar and his allies retained Selangor, Malaysia’s most industrialised state, as well as top exporter Penang, and Negeri Sembilan on the Southwest coast, as expected.

The pro-Malay Perikatan Nasional bloc led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin won most if not all of the seats in the Malay-majority states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The appetite for Malaysian assets had already begun to improve weeks before the polls.

Global investors ramped up purchases of Malaysian stocks and bonds this quarter in their quest for carry returns amid bets that global central banks are nearing the conclusion of their tightening cycles.

Aletheia Capital analyst Nirgunan Tiruchelvam said that the results appear to be positive for the stock market, adding that businesses dependent on government contracts such as infrastructure and construction should do particularly well.

“Anwar’s party’s showing at the state level suggest there is a strong body of support for his coalition across the country and he can consolidate power in the run up to the federal elections,” he said.

Tan Teng Boo, CEO and managing director of Capital Dynamics, said Anwar’s government has an optimistic outlook provided it can effectively deal with key problems in Umno.

The state polls’ impact on the market, however, will be muted, according to Tan.

TA Research, however, pointed out that market sentiment may be slightly affected by the unexpectedly strong performance of Perikatan Nasional.

“Significant inroads made by Perikatan Nasional in all three states won by the unity government were beyond expectations and could be a sentiment dampener for local equities due to growing popularity of fundamentalism.”

“We are inclined to maintain our end-2022 FBM KLCI target of 1,515 and propagate buy-on-weakness undervalued blue chips, defensive plays in the consumer, utilities, healthcare and construction.”