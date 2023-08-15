Sales of its electric vehicles in Malaysia have already surged 200% this year.

PETALING JAYA: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Group AG has set its sights on Malaysia as a key market for its entirely electric vehicle (EV) line-up by 2030.

This move follows their landmark achievement earlier this year when they became the inaugural car manufacturer to introduce a domestically assembled EV in Malaysia.

Sales of Mercedes EVs in Malaysia have already surged 200% this year — albeit off a low base — outpacing the global growth of around 120% in the first half.

EVs already make up 30% of Mercedes Malaysia’s line-up, and the company said future plans for EV and combustion engine cars will “echo” its global direction of going fully electric by 2030.

“People are increasingly interested in EV vehicles, while others are coming into the market. There is big demand (for EVs),” Bettina Plangger, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia vice president, said in an interview last week.

“We are very optimistic that we can reach this target for Malaysia,” she added.

Malaysia is focusing on developing an EV ecosystem and has offered incentives to boost adoption.

The country has a target of having EVs, including hybrids, account for 15% of total industry volume by 2030.

Two of the world’s biggest EV carmakers — BYD Co and Tesla Inc — have both launched their products in Malaysia in the past year.

However, Mercedes’ positioning in the premium end of the market avoids the increasingly crowded field, and its five models and seven variants mean it already has one of the biggest EV line-ups on offer in Malaysia.

Despite being locally assembled, the EQS 500 4Matic starts from RM649,000 — making it the most expensive EV in the Malaysian market.

By comparison, Tesla’s Model Y sport utility vehicle has a starting price of RM199,000, while BYD’s Dolphin EV starts at RM99,900 and its flagship Atto 3 from RM149,800.

Plangger said Mercedes is more focused on the “value” it is able to provide customers as a luxury brand, instead of pricing considerations.

The EQS comes with semi-autonomous driving, rear axle steering, and electrically adjustable rear seats with nappa leather seats.

“In the end, it’s not about price, but what you can offer your customers for that price,” Plangger said.

“That is the value. We go for the best technology, and we want to give our customers the best customer experience.”

Earlier this year, Mercedes’ key Malaysian retail partner Hap Seng Star, a unit of Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd, announced it had entered into an agreement with Mercedes Benz Malaysia to switch its current dealership model to an agency model.

The agency model would give the carmaker more direct interactions with customers and also greater control on pricing.