Investors fear the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates in the near future, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit retreated from yesterday’s gains to end lower against the greenback today.

The local note weakened after meeting minutes from the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) indicated that interest rates may stay elevated for a prolonged period of time, said an economist.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said markets remained jittery over the outlook of US monetary policy given the mixed signals from FOMC officials.

Furthermore, market sentiment was also dampened by an expected slowdown in Malaysia’s second-quarter (Q2 2023) economic growth and China’s recovery woes, he added.

“The risk-off mode emanating from China’s (struggling) economy also suggests that the demand for US dollars will remain intact as investors would want to seek shelter against global uncertainties,” he said.

Afzanizam said the market will be watching out for Malaysia’s Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) data due tomorrow, which is expected to slow from 5.6% to 3.3% based on consensus estimates.

At 6pm, the local note fell to 4.6535/4.6550 against the US dollar from 4.6265/4.6320 at yesterday’s close.

The ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It weakened versus the Japanese yen to 3.1832/3.1846 from 3.1782/3.1822 on Wednesday, dropped versus the euro to 5.0602/5.0618 from 5.0549/5.0609, and inched down vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.9211/5.9230 from 5.9020/5.9090.

Similarly, the local unit traded lower against other Asean currencies.

The ringgit eased vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar to 3.4212/3.4228 from 3.4086/3.4132 on Wednesday and went down against the Thai baht to 13.1306/13.1423 from 13.0777/13.0995 previously.

It depreciated against the Philippine peso to 8.19/8.20 from 8.18/8.20 yesterday and declined versus the Indonesian rupiah to 304.4/304.7 from 302.7/303.2 previously.