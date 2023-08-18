Asian private equity firm invests in Yinson’s floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Angola.

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Holdings Bhd secured US$300 million (RM1.39 billion) from RRJ Capital for its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in Angola, marking the Asian private equity firm’s first investment in Malaysia.

Its offshore oil and gas unit Yinson Production signed an agreement with the buyout firm today, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News.

The deal was announced at a briefing in Kuala Lumpur attended by RRJ Capital CEO and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Richard Ong.

The floating vessel, FPSO Agogo, is expected to become fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2025.

It will have hydrocarbon blanketing and carbon capture systems as part of Yinson’s goal to build a zero-emissions FPSO, Yinson CEO Lim Chern Yuan said at the briefing.

In February, Yinson signed a deal with Angola-based Azule Energy for the FPSO, a contract valued at US$5.3 billion (RM24.63 billion).

Azule is Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, and a 50/50 joint venture between BP plc and Eni SpA.

Yinson, an energy infrastructure and technology company, aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. Its offshore production arm has an order book of US$22 billion (RM102.24 billion), according to its website.

RRJ, Yinson and Yinson’s Singapore-based asset management unit Farosson signed a separate agreement today to collaborate on energy infrastructure and technology projects globally.

“This long-term strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in our pursuit of shaping the future of energy and infrastructure projects globally,” Ong said.

Yinson’s other businesses include electric vehicle leasing, EV charging network, autonomous public transport development, and renewable energy assets.

With total assets under management (AUM) of close to US$15 billion (RM69 billion), RRJ is an Asian investment firm focusing on private equity investments, with portfolio companies diversified across Asia- Pacific, Europe and the US.

Founded in 2011, the firm is based out of Hong Kong and Singapore.