JAKARTA: Large initial public offerings are expected to return to Indonesia next year as the country’s upcoming polls are seen to reduce political uncertainty, according to its top IPO banker.

“There are a lot of potential issuers hoping to come to market sometime next year,” said Oki Ramadhana, president director at Mandiri Sekuritas. “They’re preparing themselves for a window that could open fast, either during or post-election.”

The Southeast Asian country is scheduled to hold a general election on Feb 14.

Ramadhana doesn’t expect any major policy shift after the polls, which ensures stability for global funds looking to pour more money into the country’s equities. President Joko Widodo’s aim for a 5.2% gross domestic product growth in 2024, supported by domestic consumption, will also lure investors.

Mandiri Sekuritas, which arranged four of the five largest new share sales in Jakarta this year, ranks as the top IPO underwriter in the country over the past three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“I’ve been in investment banking for 25 years, and I think the last three years have been really encouraging in terms of willingness of potential issuers to actually come to market,” he said in a virtual interview in Jakarta this month.

Listings in Indonesia have raised US$3.2 billion since January, a 120% increase annually and a contrast to the slump seen in traditional fundraising hubs in the region such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

One of the sectors that has drawn attention is in the mining space. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of nickel, a key metal in the production of the batteries needed to power electric vehicles, and also a focus industry for Jokowi, as the president is known.

There are also offerings in the consumer segment that have done reasonably well in the market, giving investors a wider range for stock-picking.

“Investors are very keen to deploy capital,” Ramadhana said. “I’ve been doing non-deal roadshows over the past six months, and investors are not voicing major concern about politics. Issuers are looking at the right window, but the most important thing is having the strong fundamentals and the growth story right.”