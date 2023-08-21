Investors expected a larger reduction to its one-year loan prime rate, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended flat against the US dollar today as it tracked the yuan’s downtrend following disappointment over China’s underwhelming round of stimulus measures, said an analyst.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the market had anticipated a larger reduction to the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), which was cut by 10 basis points to 3.4% today.

“The cut was smaller than the 15 basis points reduction expected by the market. Investors were also disappointed by the five-year LPR, which was surprisingly maintained at 4.2%,” he said.

“Consequently, China’s renminbi (yuan), weakened against the US dollar by 0.29% to 7.3059 yuan,” he told Bernama, adding that China appears to be quite timid in its attempt to revive its slowing economy.

“Therefore, it’s going to be a (predominantly) risk-off mode at the moment, which would translate into a weaker ringgit,” he said.

At 6pm, the local currency remained unchanged at 4.6465/4.6510 against the greenback from last Friday’s close.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It strengthened versus the Japanese yen to 3.1869/3.1902 from 3.1926/3.1959 last Friday, depreciated against the euro to 5.0647/5.0696 from 5.0503/5.0552 and inched down vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.9196/5.9254 from 5.9131/5.9189 previously.

The local currency was mixed against other Asean currencies.

The ringgit rose slightly against the Philippine peso to 8.24/8.26 from 8.27/8.28 last Friday and improved versus the Indonesian rupiah to 303.1/303.6 from 303.9/304.2 previously.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.4241/3.4279 from 3.4228/3.4264 last Friday and slid vis-a-vis the Thai baht to 13.2070/13.2258 from 13.1331/13.1510.