TAIPEI: Taiwan accused China today of “arbitrarily interrupting trade” after Beijing slapped a fresh ban on its mangoes as relations worsened.

The import ban came after Beijing conducted military drills around the island on Saturday, a day after Taiwanese vice-president William Lai returned from a visit to Paraguay with two stopovers in the US.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, opposes other countries’ official exchanges with the self-ruled island and often reacts angrily to Taiwanese leaders’ US transits.

Beijing said the ban went into effect today, after stating it found pests in mangoes imported from Taiwan.

“In accordance with relevant laws, regulations and standards on the mainland, the decision…was taken as a scientific and reasonable biosecurity precaution,” said Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

In Taipei, the agriculture ministry said the ban violated international norms and urged Beijing to find a “reasonable solution” via dialogue.

“We deeply regret China’s repeated practice of arbitrarily interrupting trade without scientific dialogue, which is inconsistent with international practice,” the ministry said in a statement.

China has imposed import bans on various Taiwanese agriculture products in recent years.

In 2021, Beijing suspended imports of pineapples from Taiwan after saying it discovered pests in the fruits, prompting a rebuke from Taipei which called the move an “ambush” and “politically driven”.

Last year, China staged huge military exercises around Taiwan in response to a visit to Taipei by then-US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, while also banning certain fruits and fish products from the island.

Beijing has ramped up military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, as she rejects its stance that the island is part of China, and to be reclaimed by force.