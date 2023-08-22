Federal Reserve is likely to maintain a hawkish stance, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended flat against the US dollar for the second consecutive day today, due to a lack of new catalysts, said an analyst.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the ringgit was hovering between RM4.6453 and RM4.6518 as the market was seeking clearer directions relating to rates in the US.

“So far, the 10-year US Treasury yield, which is hovering around 4.31%, has remained at elevated levels.

“This would imply an inflation premium which could result in central banks maintaining their vigilance on price stability goals,” he told Bernama.

Afzanizam also said that US Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver his speech on Aug 25, whereby investors would seek any indication of a possible shift in monetary policy.

“It seems the Fed is likely to keep hawkish, which would be dollar-positive,” he added.

At 6 pm, the local currency stayed unchanged at 4.6465/4.6495 against the greenback from 4.6465/4.6510 at yesterday’s close.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It slid versus the Japanese yen to 3.1919/3.1942 from 3.1869/3.1902 on Monday, depreciated against the euro to 5.0689/5.0721 from 5.0647/5.0696 and inched down vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.9406/5.9444 from 5.9196/5.9254 previously.

The local currency was mostly lower against other Asean currencies.

The ringgit decreased against the Singapore dollar to 3.4312/3.4336 from 3.4241/3.4279 on Monday and slipped versus the Indonesian rupiah to 303.3/303.6 from 303.1/303.6 previously.

It declined vis-a-vis the Thai baht to 13.2928/3079 from 13.2070/2258, however, the Philippine peso remained unchanged at 8.24/8.25.