Faiz Azmi and Alizatul Khair will serve as board members for two years.

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission (SC) has announced the appointment of Faiz Azmi and Alizatul Khair as its board members for a two-year term, effective Aug 15.

Faiz has over 38 years of experience in the audit and business advisory services in Malaysia and the United Kingdom, SC said in a statement today.

He is a retired partner and former executive chairman of PwC Malaysia. He also previously served as president of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants and chairman of the Malaysia Accounting Standards Board.

Meanwhile, Alizatul has over 40 years of experience in the legal and judicial services, having served as a judicial commissioner and judge in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

She was also appointed as a commissioner in the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission in November 2020.

SC chairman Awang Adek Hussin said the diverse backgrounds of both new board members will bring fresh perspectives and ensure a well-rounded approach to the agency’s decision-making.

“With the addition of Faiz and Alizatul, the SC board will comprise a more diverse group of professionals with extensive knowledge in various sectors,” Awang said.